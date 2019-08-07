|
We have cause to acknowledge the contributions of an exceptional man, for his selfless commitment to assist others in the field of mental health. Countless lives were touched by his work with First Nation communities; the young and the old: leaders, elders, children, friends, and co-workers. He always carried his life long passions a little too close to his heart. We will remember him for his clear understanding and compassion for those experiencing personal crises. His special friends knew him for his giving nature, simplicity, and the joy he shared on the open road, while on his motorcycle.
Sylvain Joseph Langlois was born in Chandler Quebec, January 18, 1962. He was raised in Port Daniel until he was 9 years old, at which time he moved to Thunder Bay to live with his father and step mother. He had a colourful life as a biker and an illustrious career as a counsellor, until his passing July 27th, 2019, at the age of 57.
He leaves behind a long legacy, not only those whom he guided along a new path toward wellness; but it included a much broader spiritual circle. His family will bear him witness, and carry on his calling: his son, Kyle Lewis Robert Langlois; daughter Ivy Rose Langlois, engaged to David Boer; and daughter Chloe Marie Langlois with partner Athan Robichaud, expecting to deliver Sylvain's first grandchild Zahara.
For the last five years Laura Loewen has been his constant companion and guardian angel, as they served communities such as Pikangikum together; providing professional services, bringing hope, feeding families, and changing community outcomes.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life, Saturday, August 10th, at 11:00 am, at the Slovak Legion, Branch #129 – 801 Atlantic Avenue. We encourage attendees to join Sylvain for his last ride following the service. The biker community will escort Sylvain, as he continues along his next journey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Regional Food Distribution Association of Thunder Bay; where he was serving as a food rescue coordinator. It is our collective desire to honour Sylvain for his unwavering service to abate the suffering of children and elders; by launching an annual Memorial Ride. Connect with us to continue his work at http://www.foodbanksnorthwest.ca/