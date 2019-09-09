|
Mr. Sylvester Abbot Ray, 85 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 6, 2019 at his residence. Predeceased by his parents – Sophie and John Ray Sr., by his wife Frances, his son Gary “Gawa”, siblings – Clifford, Clarence, Douglas and three in infancy, brothers and sister-in-law – Fern McLeod, Lawrence Berube, James Gordon and Florence Ray; he is survived by his children – Diane (Reg) Height of Dorion, Ontario, Murray “Chum” Ray (Delena Toset), Terry “Bino” (Cathy) Ray, Leonard “Smiley” (Kim) Ray, Penny Ann (Kevin) Robinson all of Nipigon, daughter-in-law Kelly Kuzma of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Connie (Shannon) Tinsley of Thunder Bay, Michael Ray and Susan (Claude) Baril both of Nipigon, by siblings – Germaine Nicol (Dalton Johnson) of Gurney, Ontario, Roy (Maria) Ray, John Ray, Richard Ray, Joyce (Roy) Mannila, Myrna McLeod (Gerry Brien) all of Nipigon, Edgar Ray (Jean Smith), Patsy Gordon (Donny Winters) and Rose Berube all of Thunder Bay. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. Sylvester worked as a yard foreman at Domtar in Red Rock for thirty years, but his true passion in life was spending time outdoors. As an avid hunter and fisherman, Syl could be found camping up 81 road. His loved ones will remember his kind heart and patient nature. He adored his family and was happiest in the bush surrounded by those he loved. Sylvester was dedicated to teaching his children and grandchildren respect for nature and how to live on the land. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but we take solace in the fact that he is reunited with his wife Frances and his son Gawa for eternity. According to Sylvester's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 1 P.M. until 3 P.M. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #32, Nipigon. Interment of cremains will be at Cliffside Cemetery, Nipigon at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.