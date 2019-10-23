|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sylvester "Frank" Szezpanski on October 16, 2019. Born on June 29, 1928 in Neepawa, Manitoba; Frank moved to Fort William in 1968. Frank was employed as a locomotive engineer with Canadian Pacific Railway, until he retired in 1989, after 38 years and always enjoyed talking about his experiences on the railroad. Frank enjoyed dancing at the Royal Canadian Legion, Port Arthur Branch #5, he looked forward to going every Friday and Saturday with his friends. He also enjoyed listening and playing music and had a vast collection of records and instruments he was proud of. Frank is survived by his son Shaun Szezpanski (Joyce) and his grandsons Brenden and Justin and his sister Ellen Sharp of Kiswich, ON. He was predeceased by his first wife Marjorie and second wife Louise, son Kelvin, brother Albert, sisters Frances Forvaro and Annie Heatherington. At Frank's request, no service will be held; a celebration of life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 5 on October 30 from 2pm - 4pm.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com