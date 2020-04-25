|
) Feb. 24/36 – Apr. 24/20
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Mom; Sylvia will be sorely missed by her children – Brian (Doris) McAuley, Glenda McAuley (Edward Hamilton), Janet McAuley (late Russ Nicholetts), Randy (Cheryl) McAuley & Dale McAuley, as well as grandchildren, Ashley, Darcy & Lindsay, Cale & Jazmin, Damin & Chandel, Sterling & Brandon & Trisha, and many more grandchildren & great grandchildren, and step-children, Wendy Bildner & Sandra Hiett, brother Glenn (Georgette) Rawlings, Atikokan, & brother-in-law Warren Goodwin (Thunder Bay), and numerous nieces & nephews.
Sylvia was born in Melville SK, and resided in Thunder Bay, Atikokan, Schreiber, Terrace Bay & Sapawe ON, Calgary, AB & Middlebro MB, before settling in Winnipeg in her senior years. She was predeceased by her husband, Ian Clark, parents–Agnes McKie (nee Abrahamson/ Rawlings) & Claude Rawlings, ex-husband Gordon McAuley, Ewart & Lily McAuley, in laws Lois Goodwin, Rod & Dorothy
McAuley, and step-children, Jimmy & Heather Clark.
Sylvia was friendly, outgoing and very down to earth. Honest & hard-working all her life, whether mothering, homemaking, gardening, clerking, waitressing or volunteering, Sylvia was welcoming of all and had a very positive attitude, genuine laugh and huge smile for everyone.
Always a good sport, Mom enjoyed playing cards, knitting/crocheting, & taking short bus trips & cruises with her friends & daughters. She enjoyed curling & bowling, & watching/going to sports events; Mom was a huge Bombers, Jets & Blue Jays fan
Sylvia was very practical & down to earth, but more than anything else, she was the Best Mom ever to her five children, and warm & welcoming to her step-children & kid's half-siblings and loving in-laws, and in turn continued to be welcomed and included in all their lives.
On top of being the best Mom, Sylvia was a good friend to her many dear lifelong friends and Church, Good Neighbours & 1590/1630 friends, and we want to take this opportunity to Thank everyone for all their support, past & present. A big Thank you goes to our Uncle Warren who was always there for us thru some of Mom's more difficult years, and to Jack & Marlene, Lloyd & Roxanne, Jo, Colleen, Angus & Carolyn, Marg & Vic, Joan, good Betty & bad Betty, Jean, Shirley, Rev. Marc Whitehead, Rev. Brenda Gibson, and the list goes on & on.
Sylvia will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. She leaves a huge hole in the lives of her children who love her dearly; She was ‘Our Hero', strong & brave to the end, and we are all so grateful that we were blessed with such a wonderful mother. Rest in Peace Mom, We Love You So much, and will Miss you Always.
Special thanks to all the kind & caring staff at Cancer Care, Health Science Centre, Concordia Hospital and the MAID program. Service to be held at a later date.