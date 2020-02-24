|
Mrs. Sylvia Anne Smith, 85 years, of Red Rock, Ontario passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Her family was her main interest especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by her son Marc Hall, her brother Lloyd Trelnuk her sister-in-law Dorothy Spoljarich and brother-in-law Doug Dunbar; she is survived by her husband John (Whitey) of Red Rock, by one daughter Kit (Don) Ruoho of Nipigon, two grandchildren – Brandon (Julie) Ruoho of Thunder Bay and Jaimi (Adam) Long and great grandson Jake of Cambridge, Ontario, by grandson Jesse Hall and great granddaughter Summer Hall of Calgary, Alberta, by two step grandchildren - Renée (David) Miller of Airdrie, Alberta, Crystal (Jared) Thomas of Princeton, British Columbia and by seven step great grandchildren – Isabelle, Grayson, Joshua and Aiden Miller, Taelah, Aivry and Sylvie Ann Thomas, by sisters-in-law – Edith Chubey of Teulon, Manitoba and Marlene Dunbar of Red Rock, and special friends - Wendy and David Houston and their children – Dana, Cassidy and Thomas of Red Rock and Brian and Wendy Kuruliak of Sudbury, Ontario. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. According to Sylvia's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.