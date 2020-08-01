It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Sylvia Cherepa, age 86 years old, announces her passing in St. Joseph's on Monday, July 13, 2020.



Sylvia was born on November 17, 1933 to Roman and Maria Staniecki (both now deceased) in Westfort, and attended school in Port Arthur. She was married to Stefan Cherepa on July 10, 1953 and honeymooned in New York. They raised their two children in Westfort.



While raising a family she also worked as a secretary for a finance firm, then a construction firm, next an engineering firm and finished at an accounting firm, and in 1975 became a homemaker.



Sylvia was an intelligent and classy lady with beauty and style.



She loved nature and spent many hours growing vegetables and tending her flower beds. She also enjoyed knitting, dancing and listening to music.



Sylvia had a sense of adventure and took many trips exploring the United States, visiting nearly every State with her husband and family. She well read and would read about somewhere and say to her husband, “I read about this place...let's go.”



Sylvia was famously known as “Baba” by her grandchildren and many others. Her grandchildren will always remember her as being fun, young, and full of life and spark. Her and her husband enjoyed taking yearly camping trips and brought along their grandchildren. They spent many memorable hours at the cabin with the grandchildren, swimming, fishing and eating. She loved the outdoors and they also would go blueberry picking, fiddlehead picking and mushroom hunting.



Sylvia was well known for her wonderful flair in the kitchen. Her family and friends remember her floating around the kitchen with a twinkle in her eye as she experimented with cooking new dishes and testing out a variety of international recipes.



Sylvia was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness as a teenager and used her life serving God, telling others about his purposes while she lived a spiritually focused life of self-sacrifice and generosity. As a family they would travel each year to a large convention of Jehovah's Witnesses. The first one her and her husband traveled to was in 1953 in New York City at Yankee Stadium.



She had strong faith the Bible's promised and hope of a resurrection to perfect life in a paradise earth. As mentioned at John 5:28, 29, “Do not be amazed this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out, those who did good things to a resurrection of life...”



Sylvia is lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, Stefan Cherepa, her son Glenn Cherepa (Cathy), her daughter Denise Dawd (Don), her grandchildren Clint Cherepa (Kate), Richelle Camara (Rui), Teal Smith, Zachary Smith, Rylie Cherepa and her daughter, great grandchild Sylvee.



Also, survived by her brother, Zoony Stanieck (Jan), and nieces Theonie Cooke, Laurie Debling and Sandi Saravo, and, survived by in-laws Cherepa Family.



As per Sylvia's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangement have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 May Street North.



A Memorial for Sylvia will be streamed via Zoom on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2pm. To connect to the memorial contact Justin at access4zoom@gmail.com