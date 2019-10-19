|
|
SYLVIA GOSSELIN
(nee Mior)
Peacefully and surrounded by family Sylvia passed away, in Orleans, Ontario, on October 7th, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. Sylvia was born in Hymers on September 18th, 1930. She spent her formative years in Hymers and Thunder Bay and at one time worked for Kam Motors. Sylvia joined the RCAF in 1953. While stationed in Germany she met and married Philippe Gosselin on May 7th, 1960. Sylvia left the RCAF to be a stay at home Mother to her 7 children. Sylvia is survived by her loving and devoted husband Philippe. Her children Marie-Claire, Pierre, David, Jean, Marguerite, Christina and Catrina and their spouses. Her sisters Susie DaDalt and Margaret Zagrosh. 19 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents Vittorio and Maria Mior. Grandson Emerson Curran. Siblings Marino, Jack, Tulio, Dino, Arthur, Zelda Muzzin, Patsy Tuomaala and Marie Franchi and twins Angelo and Angela in infancy. Funeral services were held in Orleans, Ontario and Sylvia was interned at Beechwood Cemetery in Vanier.