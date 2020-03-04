|
Mrs. Sylvia Sydney Squier, age 80 years, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in Port Arthur on March 18, 1939, she was the daughter of Alice and Syd Woolgar. Sylvia lived most of her life in Thunder Bay and enjoyed spending time in her yard, planting flowers, shrubs, and even cutting her own grass. She especially enjoyed her day visits from longtime friend Val, as well as her coffee time and chats with her good friend and neighbor Donna. Sylvia is survived by her children: Debbie (Alex) Bernst, Beverly Squier, (Richard), Suzanne Squier, and Gary (Lori) Squier, grandchildren Christopher (Angie) Siegfried, Brad (Kali) Bernst, Tyler Squier (Ashley), Ryan Bolduc (Jamie), Aaron (Kayla) Squier, Kathryn Bernst (Kris), Carlie (Chris) Drewes, and Jordan Perron, sister Patricia (Jim) Vescio, brothers-in-law Raymond Squier and Clifford (Cathy) Squier, as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other relatives. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband Robert, grandson Kyle Maki, sisters Mildred Smith and Donna Brody, and by her parents Alice and Syd Woolgar. Our Mom and Nanny will be reunited with our Dad and Papa at an internment service held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the Children's Wish Foundation or a children's charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Directors, 21 N Court Street.On-line condolences
