It is with great sadness that the family of Sylvio Honore Paquette, announces his passing after a brave battle with blastomycosis, at the age of 60 years on July 10, 2019, in the Intensive Care Unit at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Sylvio was born on September 16, 1958 in Geraldton, Ontario to Laurette (Vear) Paradis and Aurele Paquette. He was raised in Geraldton and later moved to Longlac, living the remainder of his life in Thunder Bay, Ontario with his loving wife and best friend, Sylvie Paquette. Sylvio and Sylvie had a collaborative and caring relationship, built on mutual support and a deep love for one another. Sylvio had a great passion for camping and fishing. He was a devoted worker in many of his occupations, spending the majority of his time working as a truck driver. Sylvio always had a smile on his face and a joke at the ready. He was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. Sylvio's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life.
Sylvio will be sadly missed and forever cherished by his wife Sylvie (Racette) Paquette; his three children, James Frizado (Elise), Curtis Paquette and Sarah Paquette; his two step-children, Marianna and Danny Wylie; his mother, Laurette (Dave); and his five siblings, Lionel (Donna), Roger (Rita), Denise (Danny), Lucie (Joe) and Rosanne (Al). Sylvio adored his seven grandchildren Norrin, Rohan, Landyn, Kyra, Kaleb, Ryder and Chantal. He will be lovingly remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Sylvio was predeceased by his infant son Ernest James Paquette and his father Aurele Paquette.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Reverend Mister Larry Kurec. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service. Lunch will be served after the ceremony and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Those who are attending the funeral service may bring a memorial donation in memory of Sylvio, addressed to George Jeffrey Children's Centre, 200 Brock Street East, Thunder Bay, Ontario P7E 0A2. Donations may also be made online in Sylvio's memory to the George Jeffrey Children's Foundation www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/7597
“The best things in life are the people we love, the places we've been, and the memories we've made along the way.”