(Vanden Broeke)
He Only Takes The Best
God saw she was getting tired
and a cure was not to be,
So He put His arms around her
and whispered, “Come with Me.”
With tear-filled eyes we watched
her suffer and fade away,
Although we loved her deeply
We could not make her stay.
A golden heart stopped beating
hard-working hands put to rest,
God broke our hearts
to prove to us
He only takes the best.
~ We miss you so much Tamara. You will always be in our hearts. With Love Grandma & Grandpa Breukelman, All your aunts & uncles and cousins.