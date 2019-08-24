|
Mrs. Tammy Ann Brown, 55 years, of Red Rock, Ontario, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, Nipigon, Ontario. Predeceased by her parents – Lois and Malcolm McInnis; she is survived by her husband Barry Brown of Red Rock, by two sons – Andrew (Jenna) Brown of Red Rock and Shawn Brown (Andrew Thompson) of Toronto, Ontario, by two grandchildren – Ellie and Evy and by two brothers – Kelly (Shanon) McInnis and Allan (Pauline) McInnis both of Ottawa, Ontario. According to Tammy's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4 P.M. until 6 P.M. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #226, Red Rock. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Red Rock Fish and Game Club or to the Superior Greenstone Community Living. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon, Ontario.