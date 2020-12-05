1/
Tammy Bryce
1972 ~ 2020
Tammy was born November 18, 1972. First born to Jan & Daniel Bryce. Tammy passed away peacefully and gracefully in Edmonton on April 10, 2020. She will be sadly missed and forever loved by her children Cole and Alex (her reason for living); her loving sibling Sherry; her best friends Robyn and Debbie in Edmonton and her best friends in Thunder Bay: Tina, Julie and Heidi; her Granny Lydia (Tom); numerous aunties and uncles too numerous to mention. She is predeceased by her Dad (Dan Bryce), cousin Michelle Bryce, Grandpa Joe Kucbel and Grandmother Sirrka. Tammy loved to have a good time, she loved music and dancing. Two songs that were close to her heart were “Old Time Rock & Roll” and “Total Eclipse of the Heart”. Tammy we will always remember you in our hearts forever, the love, laughter and the tears will never stop. Tammy you are truly “Once, Twice, 3X a Lady”.

Love You Girl: Tuta



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
