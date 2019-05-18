|
|
Tammy Marie Lynn Dubour passed away peacefully at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born June 1, 1971 in Thunder Bay to proud Mom Brenda Dubour, and was very close to her grandparents Wilfred and Mary Drappo. She was both taunted and protected by her big brother Dean Drappo (wife Lisa Coyne) and big sister Nadine Dubour (partner Sara Janes) as she grew up in Thunder Bay, and she now joins her sister Marie Dubour, who passed away before her. Tammy was so proud of her children – Justin Dubour and his wife Holly and their beautiful, bright daughters Elena; Hailey Simmons (and her best friend Amanda-cakes) and her husband Damian Kennard; and Emma Simmons and her boyfriend Eli Greenwood. She will be sadly missed by her family, her lifelong friends Angie, Sherri and Todd, Bonnie and Gaetan, Joey, and Dawn and Ernie, as well as her friends on Jasper Drive. Tammy loved country living, camping with her children when they were younger, every animal she ever came across, Sudoku, and long phone conversations with her friends and family. Online condolences at:
The family will be forever grateful to the wonderful staff and friends at HAGI Community Services for Independence, and the doctors and nurses at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. In honour of Tammy's wishes, there will be no service following her cremation; however, the family will host a celebration of life with her circles of friends at a later time. If friends so desire, donations in Tammy's memory to HAGI Community Services for Independence would be greatly appreciated.
www.jenkens-funeral.ca