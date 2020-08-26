



TANNER DAMPIER



Tanner you will be truly be missed.

“Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near,

still loved, still missed, and very dear.”



Rest Easy Beautiful Boy.

Tanner Jorden Winter Dampier passed away on August 22, 2020 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. A service or celebration of life is still to be determined. For those who knew Tanner, hold the memories that you have with him close and cherish the minutes spent with him. This is not a hard thing to accomplish as Tanner made sure to leave his mark wherever he went.Tanner was born in Fort McMurray, Alberta November 21st, 1993 and grew up between Thunder Bay and Red Rock, Ontario. He is survived by Mother Toni Grann, Father Tony Dampier, Stepfather Glenn Grann, Brother Noah Grann, Brother Zach Grann, Sister Zoe Grann, Sister Mackenzie Poirier, Son Dawson, and special friend Christina.Any encounter with Tanner turned into the lifelong memories as his charisma and charm stayed with anyone who crossed his path. Tanner grew up among many cousins, aunts, uncles, siblings, and friends who loved him deeply and could usually find him causing trouble. He enjoyed playing soccer and socializing with anyone whom he came across. Those who were closest to him would describe him as a bit of a daredevil, he was often seen backflipping off any surface nearby. He loved vacations with his family and was always the life of the party. He was a boisterous boy whose laugh could fill a room and dance moves were remembered on whatever dance floor he created.A moment with Tanner was like witnessing a shooting star - spontaneous, exciting, and overall would make an incredible impact. He shined bright and made sure to make everyone around him feel special. He had a gift of being able to genuinely connect with people, and a heart of gold.