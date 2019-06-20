|
With sad, but grateful hearts we give thanks for the life we shared with our loving husband, dad, and grandpa who died one year ago today.
We made our vows together
And said till death do us part,
So when God came
And took your hand
My whole life fell apart.
No one knows the heartache
I try so hard to hide.
No one knows how many times
I've broken down and cried.
When I look back upon our lives
Just one thing makes me glad,
That you chose me
To share with you
The precious years we had.
~ Missing you every day, Lynn, Ted & Karen, John & Aileen, Brooklin, Cassie & Ben (Kellie)