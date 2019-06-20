Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Caron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Caron

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Ted Caron In Memoriam

With sad, but grateful hearts we give thanks for the life we shared with out loving husband, dad, and grandpa who died one year ago today.


We made our vows together
And said till death do us part,
So when God came
And took your hand
My whole life fell apart.
No one knows the heartache
I try so hard to hide.
No one knows how many times
I've broken down and cried.
When I look back upon our lives
Just one thing makes me glad,
That you chose me
To share with you
The precious years we had.

~ Missing you every day, Lynn, Ted & Karen, John & Aileen, Brooklin, Cassie & Ben (Kellie)
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.