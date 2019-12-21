|
Mr. Ted Creagh, aged 79 years, passed away on December 17th, 2019. Online condolences
Ted was born in Toronto, Ontario and was a graduate of Lakehead University and the University of Toronto, and came to Thunder Bay to teach and for the most of his career was a school principal. Ted spent 11 years in the Canadian Military with the 411 Sqdn RCAF Res and as a Naval Officer at the HMCS Griffon. As well, Ted and his loving wife Sirkka (predeceased in 2016) were active members of the Thunder Bay Yacht Club for 36 years, enjoying sailing each summer on Lake Superior on their sailboat SISU-2. Ted was an active member of the Northwestern Ontario Aviation Heritage Center. He was predeceased by his mother (Mary) and his father (Jack).
Ted will be sadly missed by daughters Kelly (Eric) and Jenn (Will) and grandchildren Jody (Alan), Christy, Liam and Hannah.
Ted's family would like to thank Dr. Nigro, Dr. Boake and the Renal Team, Dr. Fidler, Dr. Gehman, Dr. Valente and April Filion, NP for the many years of care provided; Bayshore, Footcare and Rapid Response nurses, EMS paramedics and the NWLHIN care coordinator and all contracted staff who provided home care services, and the pharmacy team at Grandview Shoppers Drug Mart. The family is deeply grateful to all the numerous friends who visited, made phone calls, brought food, ran errands, and provided rides in recent months.
If friends so desire, donations in memory of Ted may be made to the Northwestern Ontario Aviation Heritage Center or charity of choice. As per Ted's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. A private family interment will take place at a later date at Riverside Cemetery.
