Ted Stone, beloved husband and father, died October 2, 2019, peacefully, in the ICU of TBRHSC. He had suffered a cardiac arrest the previous day, after pole walking, a regular routine. Teacher/Principal with the Lakehead Board, he retired in June, 1990 to explore other interests. Prospecting, rock collecting, creating amethyst clocks and jewellery became passions. Successful hunter, fisherman, cross-country skier, cyclist describe a few of his interests, as well as the camp at Arrow. A devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church until its amalgamation with Our Saviour's, retired Lieutenant with the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment militia, member of the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment Senate until this September, past president of the Swedish Norrskenet Society and long-time member of the Kakabeka Legion. We thank the exceptional care given by Eric, Dr. McCallum and the ICU staff, as well as the paramedics and emergency team who first tended to Ted. We'll celebrate Ted's life with a drop-in get-together in the early spring. Details of the event will be published in the Chronicle Journal. Sorely missed, Joan, Andrew, loving family members and dear friends.Online condolences
