On June 22 2019, Teenie Lys, a long-time resident of Thunder Bay, aged 90 1/2 years passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter Vienna, at her home, which was her special wish. Teenie spent a very brave 6 weeks at the TBRHSC where she was treated with warm care and loving nurses who were able to calm her fears and lessen her stress with their quiet voices and sometimes just silence and staying near her. We love you Mom now and forever.
Circumstances prevent me from naming all of the nurses but our sincere thanks and appreciation doesn't seem to be enough when we realize what all of you did to assist our Mom. Many warm thanks to Dr. K. Aljaasem whose dedication was felt with every idea, every change in medication and who took the time to listen to Mom's feelings. Sincere thanks to Dr. A. Migay who, even though he was very busy, sat and spoke to us as a family and kindly considered Mom's wishes foremost.
Special thanks to the paramedics who answered our 911 call. You were compassionate and understanding and professional. You treated our Mom with respect beyond words. The same goes for the paramedics who brought Mom home. Mom knew she was very ill and she knew there was a possibility she may never see her condo, a place she grew to love over the many years she lived here. She was speechless when she awoke from a short sleep in her own bed. When she found her voice, she realized she was home and even though her COPD made it hard to breathe, she breathed a sigh of relief.
Thank you to my awesome brother Jimmy Nicolaichuk, who got on the next flight from Toronto to be here and support Mom in any way he could, not just once but many times. Thank you to my understanding husband, Joe Wilson, who has supported me during an extended stay here so I could care for Mom.
Thank you to Granddaughters Saara and Aimee who made Baba laugh when she struggled to find a reason to. They were always uplifting and positive. Thank you for your encouraging text messages and phone calls. Thank you also for your visits. Baba was able to see her great granddaughter Rylee perform some of her dance moves and Baba was more than impressed and proud of Rylee's accomplishments. Baba's other two grandchildren are equally as special to her. Erin is lovingly caring for Baba's other two gorgeous great-granddaughters, Aniela and Adelynn. Jamie is working hard at the family business so his Dad can leave on a moment's notice to be a rock for his Mom. Mom's daughter-in-law Lela is very dear to her. Distance made it difficult to see each other often but many laughs were had when the family came together.
Mom's house was always a welcoming one. There might be homemade soup on the stove or supper in the oven. Someone who was happy to see Mom on her way home from work was our fantastic friend Taina! She was a listening friend, a knowledgeable one, one to easily laugh with and depend on when the going got rough. Your visits were sometimes short but always appreciated. You've helped when nobody else could. We will never forget your love and kindness.
Mom was always glad to see and feed all of the Jagielowicz boys! Their Mom Jola is a treasured friend and the most wonderful neighbor anyone could ask for. Her generosity is beyond compare. Jola is a trusted, caring friend and a beautiful person inside and out.
Mom “lost” another lovely and trusted friend when Leeta Morrison moved to Ottawa to be closer to her children. Leeta was always bringing food, having a visit, calling to check on Mom and generally a fantastic friend and caregiver.
A “Celebration of Teenie's Life” will be held at her home on July 6 2019 @184 Varsity Row, Thunder Bay from 4 pm to 7 pm.
If you so desire, donations could be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
We will miss you each and every day, what you did and what you would say. There's a hole is our hearts where you'll always live. For having you in our lives, many thanks to God we give.