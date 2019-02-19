|
|
It is with heavy hearts the family of Mrs. Tekla (Tilly) (Baba) Pacholkiw, sadly announce her passing at Bethammi Nursing Home with her loving family by her side on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 94, 11 days prior to her 95th birthday.
Mom was born on February 26, 1924, in Boratyn, Ukraine, to Michael Charko and Evdokia Charko (nee Holotzutz). At age 16, she started working in Germany. During the war she met Paul Pacholkiw and soon after they married. In 1946, they made their way to England. In 1948, they travelled by ship to Pier 21 in Halifax and boarded a train for Sudbury, later moving to Port Arthur where they settled and started their family.
Mom was the heart of the home; so kind and giving to not only her family but to anyone she met. Mom loved gardening and cooking, a love she passed on to her daughters and grandchildren. She had a huge love of the outdoors whether it be campfires, fishing, camping, gardening or boating. She was always up for a new adventure. Mom was especially known for her delicious perogies. She was a proud volunteer with the Ladies Auxiliary at the North McIntyre Recreation Centre into the late 80's. Mom sure loved going to bingo where she made a wonderful group of friends. No matter where she went she made a huge impression on people. She had a youthful spirit and was known for throwing her hands up in the air and saying, “Yee Haa” which brightened everyone's day.
Tilly is survived by daughters: Mary Berube (Terry); Doris Olsen (Terry). Grandchildren: Lisa Touseant (Dan); Karen Noga (Mike); Breanne Olsen (Graham Morgan); Paul Olsen (Samantha). Great granddaughters: Simone and Cydney Touseant, Alexis and Andrea Noga.
She was predeceased by husband Paul in 2005, parents and siblings in the Ukraine.
A celebration of Baba's life will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service.
Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Baba's memory to St. Joseph's Foundation, Bethammi Nursing Home, 3rd Floor.