With great sadness, the family of Teresa Pietrzyk announces her passing on April 15, 2019, with family at her side.
Born on October 11, 1922 in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, she married her beloved Polish soldier, Felek, in Fort William in 1950. Teresa felt fortunate to live in Canada where she proudly continued her Italian traditions which were soon enriched by her exposure to the Polish culture and community. She was a long time faithful parishioner of St. Casimir R. C. Church, member of the Polish Ladies' Circle (Kolko Polek) and the RCL Ladies' Auxiliary. Our Mom and Nonna loved cooking for her family as well as getting together socially with the ladies to make pierogi at the church and Legion. She looked forward to working in her yard and garden; she was proud of her home.
Teresa is survived by her three daughters: Anna (Michael) Barca, Rosemary Pietrzyk and Paula (Howard) Cousins. Our Mom was a tireless babysitter to her cherished grand children: Katherine (Bob Ford), Kristy, Adam, Stephanie (Kyle Voldbracht) and Jennifer. She looked forward to visits from her beloved great grandsons, Benjamin and Felix (their father Rob Jankovic) and her step grandchildren, Scylla and Jordan.
Teresa is survived by brothers in Italy, Tony and Rev. Father Livio. She was predeceased by her husband, Felek, siblings in Italy, Zina, Elisa and Mario.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Father Krystian Sokal on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Casimir R.C. Church, 613 McKenzie St. at 11:00am. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Ti Amiamo. Riposa in pace, Mamma.
Teresa Pietrzyk will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
