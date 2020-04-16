|
Miss Teri-Lyn Madison Achneepineskum age 18 years, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She is lovingly remembered by her parents Daryl Achneepineskum and Rose Loon, siblings Travis Loon, Season Achneepineskum, Harley Loon and Isabella Achneepineskum, grandparents Sam and Martha Achneepineskum, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Aaron Loon and Blaze Achneepineskum and grandparents Francis and Lizzie Loon. On-line condolences
A private service was held in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel. Interment was held in Pinegrove Cemetery, Geraldton, ON. A recording of the service can be found on Teri-Lyn's page on the Sargent & Son website below her obituary.
