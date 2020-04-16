Home

Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Teri-Lyn Achneepineskum

Teri-Lyn Achneepineskum Obituary

Miss Teri-Lyn Madison Achneepineskum age 18 years, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She is lovingly remembered by her parents Daryl Achneepineskum and Rose Loon, siblings Travis Loon, Season Achneepineskum, Harley Loon and Isabella Achneepineskum, grandparents Sam and Martha Achneepineskum, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Aaron Loon and Blaze Achneepineskum and grandparents Francis and Lizzie Loon.

A private service was held in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel. Interment was held in Pinegrove Cemetery, Geraldton, ON. A recording of the service can be found on Teri-Lyn's page on the Sargent & Son website below her obituary.

