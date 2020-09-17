1/1
Terrance Bouchard
Mr. Terrance “Terry” Alphonse Bouchard, 70 years, of Lake Helen Reserve, Ontario, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.  Family was Terry's number one.  His wife, children and grandchildren were his heart.  He welcomed his two new daughters into his life and treated them like his own.  Terry was an avid hunter and fisherman and in his younger years depended on it for his livelihood.  He was a mentor for numerous youth.  His wish was to leave behind a legacy in which our youth could embrace and bring back our native culture and traditional ways and be proud and celebrate ourselves.    He had friends of all ages 0-100 years of age. It would seriously take him an hour and a half to pick up mail or milk uptown.  Terry was one who respected nature, land, animals and only took enough to sustain his family in order to preserve it for future generations.  He was a jack-of-all-trades – loved to sing, play instruments, paint, sculpt and wood work.  Terry was an advocate speaker for his people and was very passionate about native issues and rights as an aboriginal – the politics of it all.  Predeceased by his parents Nora and Bruce Cote, by siblings – Catherine Hardy, Shirley Lesperance, Caroline Nyman, Gerald Cote and Helen Staats;  he is survived by his wife Betty (nee Brizard),  daughters – April Favel, Amanda Bouchard, Tanya Bouchard and son Philip Wawia all of Lake Helen, siblings – Betty (Les) Toth, Rose Cote, Geraldine (Edward) Thompson, Theresa Cote all of Lake Helen Reserve and Ann Legarde of Nipigon.  Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.  According to Terry's wishes cremation has taken place.  A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6 P.M. until 9 P.M. at his home, 161 Central Avenue, Lake Helen Reserve.  Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 09:00 PM
at his home,
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
807-887-2919
