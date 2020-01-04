|
It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of our husband, father, son, and friend. Terrance “Terry” Scott Crompton, age 51 years old, resident of Mud Lake Rd., Murillo, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 1st 2020, with his loving wife Janice at his side. “What do you want to do today?
Terry was born in Welland, on May 16, 1968 and lived there until moving to Spruce Court, Thunder Bay where his neighbors became family, later moving to the family home on Oliver Road. After meeting the love of his life he moved to Mud Lake Road in Murillo where he built a home and life with Janice and the girls, Sarah and Ashley.
Terry will be remembered for his strong work ethic and being a gentleman. Over the past 36 years he trained and worked at many hotels, restaurants and the food service and catering industry which prepared him for his dream job at Justice Ronald Lester Youth Center cooking, teaching, mentoring, counselling, and caring for youth. He was in his element during the 23 years he taught cooking classes at Giorg Restaurant. Anyone that took a class knew how to peel garlic and chop an onion like a pro. He was as famous as a celebrity always being recognized wherever he went.
Terry's love for adventure, his sharp wit, sense of humor, his ability to create amazing things out of nothing, his memory of important events, his attention to detail, his willingness to help, his ability to make you feel important, his outdoorsmanship, his survival skills are all traits that will carry on to all the lives he touched. He was so good with his hands creating works of art and solutions to problems with rope and a piece of duct tape. His love for his family never went unnoticed. He loved nature, hiking, paddling, camping, snowshoeing, fishing, geocaching, carving, cooking, photography, chocolate, his dogs and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies but most of all his three girls.
He is survived by his soulmate Janice, his beautiful daughters Sarah Dawn and Ashley Anne, father Greg, brothers Shawn and JT (Pamela), mother-in-law Marlene, brothers in-law Raymond (Shanni), Leonard, Wayne (Kristan), numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly, other relatives and friends that were like family, and the camp crew. He was predeceased by his mother Jackie, his sister Tammy Lynn and father in law Edward Valley.
He leaves behind a legacy that will continue on forever in our hearts and in our hands.
As expressions of sympathy memorials to the charity of choice would be appreciated.
Anything as long as I'm with you. “ He is.
