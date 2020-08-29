After a lengthy battle with cancer, Terrance William Patrick Westlake passed away Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice. Born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17th, 1935, always making his birthday a special celebration. He attended Central School and Port Arthur Collegiate Institute, where he made many lifelong friends. When he was 20 years old he purchased property at Lake Shebandowan with his grandfather Guy Traer. Together they cleared the land and started to build a camp, when the Atikokan highway (Highway #11) was still a dirt road. Terry always said "His grandfather would be very proud to see the property and the camp built there today". He worked at Thunder Bay Telephone (known as the Public Utilities Commission, at that time) as a Lineman and Telephone Installer for 17 years. He then started a second career working for the Thunder Bay Fire Department as a Fire Inspector for 23 years. Terry enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, hunting, curling, snowmobiling, downhill skiing and gardening. He was a longtime member of the Port Arthur Curling Club. Terry was also a member of the Shuniah Masonic Lodge and a member of the Lakehead Shrine Club, volunteering at the Shrine Circus for many years. He married Irene Harvie on June 30th, 1960. Two years later, their son Douglas was born. Terry and Irene enjoyed 20 fun and memorable retirement years at their home in Largo, Florida, making many more wonderful and lifetime friendships and memories. He loved travelling with Irene to casinos and going out for dinner. In recent winters, he enjoyed Doug taking him out to camp for "Hotdog Saturdays," spending the day with friends while watching the guys snowmobiling. Terry always loved a good party, and a good time with family and friends and loved to reminisce and recall stories of the friendships, fun, travels and good times he had with all his friends and family. Survived by wife Irene (nee Harvie), son Doug (Jolene), brother Jim Finlay (Trish), Sharron (Lawrence) Skunta whom he greatly cherished, sister-in-law Pat Tremblay, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by his father William Westlake, his grandparents Guy and Mamie Traer, mother Loretta Finlay, step-father Jim Finlay, aunt Molly (Westlake) Shaver and brother Paul Finlay. The Westlake family would like to say a special thank-you to Dr. Leishman, Dr. Mapeso, Dr. Faghi, Dr. DelPaggio, Dr. Ramshander and all the nurses at the TBRHSC, St. Joseph's Palliative Care and Hospice for the exceptional care given to Terry over the years during his fight against cancer. A special thank-you to his nurse Alexa in his last couple of days in Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may me made to Toys for Tots or the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.





