Terrence Cooper
It is with great sadness that the Cooper family announces the passing of Terrence (Terry) Cooper (October 26, 1940 - August 6, 2020). Terry, a proud Newfoundlander, lived a full and active life with his family in the town of Marathon. He spent his time with the people and activities he loved most. Terry's passion was sport, whether at the rink, in the gym, or on the golf course. Throughout his life and teaching career, he was a celebrated athlete and coach. Terry valued community, friendship, and physical activity for all. He was always ready to lend his support. His generosity and love has touched many, none more than his family. He was a proud Cooper, husband, father, and grandfather.

Terry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ellie; daughter Robin (Ralph) and son David (Keith); grandson Luke; brother Artie (Lynda); in-laws Len and Lesley White (England) as well as nieces Emma, Karen and Brittney and nephew Darren; predeceased by parents Mildred and Arthur.

A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date in Marathon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wilson Memorial General Hospital lab equipment fund or a favourite charity in the memory of Terry would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
