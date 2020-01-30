|
It is with great sadness that the family of Terrence (Terry) Cummine announces his passing on January 25th, 2020 following his recent battle with cancer, at the age of 55. Terry passed away in his home surrounded by his family.
Terry is survived by his wife Tammy of nearly 30 years, his son Riley (Kait), parents Clay and Doreen Cummine (nee Riley), brother John (Charlene), mother- in-law Jo-Anne Hepditch, sisters-in-law Tiffany Beerthuizen (Cory), and Sherry Le Rossignol (Brian) along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Terry is predeceased by grandparents Charles and Evelyn Riley, John and Olga Cummine and Keith and Irene Miller, as well as his father-in-law William (Bill) Hepditch.
Terry was born September 17, 1964 to Clay and Doreen Cummine in Sioux Lookout, Ontario. Terry later moved to Thunder Bay, spending his childhood alongside his friends on Lyle Street, playing road hockey. Terry, along with his family later moved back to Sioux Lookout where he graduated from Queen Elizabeth High school. He always excelled in school, receiving the Top Boy Student Award for the 6th grade at Wellington Public School. After high school Terry attended trade school and apprenticed to become a journeyman electrician. He took every opportunity to further his education and training. It was a job he loved, and continued to do for the rest of his life. Before attending trade school and officially apprenticing as an electrician Terry worked alongside his father who was also an electrician, and went on to work in various places in the mining and forestry industries, including Matabi Mines, Mackenzie Forest Products, Great West Timber, Lac des Illes, Musselwhite and finally at Resolute Forest Products. Throughout his career Terry demonstrated his outstanding work ethic, proving to be a committed and reliable employee, never hesitating to take on a job, share his knowledge, or be involved with the workers union.
In his off time, Terry had various interests. In his younger years he both played and coached hockey. He also spent a great deal of time playing baseball in the Coors Light Slo-Pitch league with his wife Tammy on teams “Perth's” and “The Slammers” and also helped coach his son's little league and lacrosse teams. Terry also loved spending time at his childhood camp on Sandstone Lake, maintaining the property, fishing and cruising in his beloved speed boat. Over the last ten years of his life, Terry greatly enjoyed annual trips to Hawaii with his family, undertaking many excursions such as hiking, parasailing, zip lining, snorkeling and sight-seeing. Though it was his off time, Terry still found joy in working to maintain and renovate his home, and wood working in his garage. Terry had many talents, however was very humble. He didn't really know how much he mattered to others, and how much his kindness was appreciated by all. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Amel Abdallah for her dedicated work and compassion during this difficult time. She went above and beyond the scope of her profession to ensure Terry's care, which he was extremely grateful for. Words cannot convey their gratitude.
A Celebration of Terry's life will be held Saturday, February 1st at the Columbus Centre, 301 S. May Street beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Thunder Bay District Humane Society, or PRO Kids, Community Recreation & Culture Division.