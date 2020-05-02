Terri-Lynn Dianne Soltys
February 12th, 2020, Terri-Lynn Dianne Soltys passed away with loved ones by her side at St Joseph's Care Facility. She put up an epic fight against many different cancers. She discovered under 2 years ago that she would be given a short life expectancy but fought to stay as long as she could with every ounce of her being. She was a fighter since day one of life on May 31st 1979 and continued through to the end. She was an animal lover and had several animals on her farm that she took care of. Her favorite pass time was being with her horses and being outside and free in her home town of Thunder Bay. She was one of the strongest women I knew, loved fiercely and was so determined to defy all odds. She is survived by many family members, friends, loved ones and fur babies. Please take this time to honour her by letting the sun hit your face and living life to the fullest. Stay strong during the COVID-19 pandemic and hoping to have a celebration of life once we can gather. For those who wish, donations can be made in her name to the Thunder Bay Humane Society.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 2, 2020.
