Mr. Terry Arthur Robert Bastien, of Nipigon, Ontario passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by his father Arthur Bastien and a sister Rose; he is survived by his mother Una Bastien of Nipigon and by sisters – Kathy and Sydney. Cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.