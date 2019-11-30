|
August 27, 1958 –
November 14, 2019
It is with profound sadness that the family of Mr. Terry Wayne Pyhtila announce his unexpected passing on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Terry was born August 27, 1958 in Port Arthur, Ontario. He was raised in Current River and attended Black Bay Road School and Lakeview High School. After graduation, Terry went on a peace keeping assignment in Egypt.
In August 1978, Terry secured employment with the Provincial Government as a Corrections Officer and began his career at the Thunder Bay Jail. Terry retired after 35 years of service in October 2013.
Terry loved electronics and he built computers effortlessly, embracing the digital world. He also loved golf.
Terry is survived by his spouse and soulmate Judy McGuire; step-sons Mike Tenhave (Erica) and Rob Tenhave (Jessica); step-daughter Tammie Jefferies (Dale); step-granddaughters Mandie and Megan Jefferies; brothers Tim (Myra) and Chris (Trish) as well as nieces Rebecca Duke (Gary) and Laura Pyhtila (Miguel) and nephews Nathan and Ethan Pyhtila. Terry will also be missed by all “fur babies” Max, Min, Belle and Jax.
He was predeceased by his parents, Norma and Reijo Pyhtila.
A Celebration of Terry's Life will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Current River Rec Centre (450 Dewe Avenue). Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Terry to TBRHSC or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore St. At James.
