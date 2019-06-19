|
|
Sadly, Thelma Gray, age 98 years, resident of Glacier Ridge, passed away on June 11, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospice. Born on November 25, 1920 in Fort William, where she was raised and educated and a graduate of Fort William Collegiate Institute. She was employed as a bookkeeper with W. S. Piper Hardware Co on Victoria Avenue until its closure and then with the LPH, until she retired. Her main interests were her home, gardening, her cat "Misty" and camping at Oliver Lake. Thelma is survived by her sisters Marjorie Macdonald and Betty Palmer, nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband Norman Gray, parents Charles and Lillian Palmer, brothers Dick and Bill Palmer, brother-in-law Ian Macdonald and nephew David Macdonald, brothers-in-law William and Marshall Gray, sisters-in-law Kathleen Britt and Irene Humeniuk. Special thanks to the Doctors and staff of the OR, ICU and 3B of the TBRHSC and St. Joseph's Hospice. A special thank you to the staff at Glacier Ridge for all their support during Thelma's residency and thank you to Donald Hutchinson NP with Home Care and Community Care Northwest LHIN. Cremation has taken place. A private interment will be held at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com