It is with great sadness that the family of Theodore (Ted) Aldoria Vaillant announce his passing on Saturday November 7th, 2020 at Hogarth-Riverview Manor.



Ted was born on April 22, 1934 at St. Joseph's Hospital and was raised on the family farm in Baird Ont. along with his 14 siblings. He attended a one room schoolhouse on Townline Road until, as he put it “the school burned down so I graduated in grade 8”. His parents died when he was 18.



In 1955 he married Marion Jones and by 1961 they had welcomed 2 children. Ted and Marion recently celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary. Sixty of those years were spent in the home Dad built for his family on Carl Ave.



Ted apprenticed in the trade of plastering where he worked with many family members and later, he entered the steel construction trade. Numerous bridges and buildings across Northwestern Ontario bear his workmanship and watchful eye as a foreman.



Dad was happiest when working hard. Building his own home or helping other do the same, he was not afraid to “roll up his sleeves”. Ted was the go-to person for construction advice and help. When he and Marion bought their “piece of heaven” on Devon Road, Ted was always generously helping his neighbours.



He was known as “Papa Ted” to many, not just his grandkids. Neighbourhood kids would often stop to chat or to get a tune up on their bikes. Dad had an infectious attitude that was rooted in fun. He never ran out of jokes, told with a “twinkle in his eye”. He was a gentleman in the classic vein in his interactions with others.



Ted is survived by his wife Marion, his two children Ted (Marcia) and Kelly (Lindsay Corrigan) his four grandchildren Karla Corrigan, Ken Corrigan, Gabriel Vaillant and Giorgio Vaillant and three great grandchildren: Zoe, Noah and Madden Corrigan.



Ted is also survived by his sisters Leona Maclean and Reta Malagerio, sisters-in-law Evelyne Vaillant, Jean Vaillant, Denise Hunter, brother-in-law Bud Travish, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Ted was predeceased by his parents Theodore and Arthemise, his brothers Hector, Oscar, Victor, Edgar, Arthur, Omer and Archie, and his sisters Eva, Edna, Lena, Ella, and Ivy as well as numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family will gather for vigil prayers at 7:30 pm on Thursday Nov 19 at St. Agnes Church on Brown St., with visitation from 6:30 pm to 7:30. A funeral mass will be held on Friday Nov 20 at 1:30 pm. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, please consider choosing one of the two services.



We are inviting his nieces and nephews to act as Dad's honorary pallbearers because you were ALL “his favourite”.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at services is restricted to 30% or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ted's name to the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay or a charity of your choice.





