1/1
Theodore J.M. (Mel) Aylward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Mel Aylward, aged 90, on September 6th, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Mel was born into a family of twelve in Hurkett, Ontario on January 25th, 1930. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Liz Aylward; sister Peggy, brothers Glen (Audrey), Leslie (Marlene) and Allan (Carol); sons James (Shelly) and Michael Aylward, daughters Maureen (John) Woodcock and Kerri-Ann Aylward; granddaughters Samantha (Dennis) Sweeney, Meghan Aylward (Adrian) and Hannah Woodcock; grandsons Cole and Chase Aylward and Scott Cole; great-granddaughters Shae, Molly, Betty and Summer; great-grandson Logan; sister-in-law Linda Aylward, brother-in-law Doug MacFayden (Jane); sisters-in-law Sally MacFayden, Sandra (Marty) Sideen and Susie (Wayne) Foreman as well as many nieces and nephews. Mel was predeceased by his parents Robert and Marion, his first wife Betty, siblings Clyde, Dave, Bob, Gordon, Walter, Arnie and Bryan. Mel loved to work and loved what he did no matter what hat he wore; heavy duty mechanic, truck driver, heavy equipment operator, welder plus more. He loved to travel and drove truck all over Canada and the United States; trips to Hawaii and California to visit sister-in-law Susie. He was humbled and amazed driving through the California Redwoods with his trusty K9 buddy Sid at his side. So many wonderful adventures and memories. He loved to play cards (31) and crib with his brother-in-law, Marty (countless hours) or whoever was up for a game. He loved country music and had some favourites he played on the guitar. Mel was very smart, a ferocious reader with almost a photographic memory, loyal and loving with a quick and quirky sense of humour. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love forever. Cremation has taken place and the family will hold a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved