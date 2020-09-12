It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Mel Aylward, aged 90, on September 6th, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Mel was born into a family of twelve in Hurkett, Ontario on January 25th, 1930. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Liz Aylward; sister Peggy, brothers Glen (Audrey), Leslie (Marlene) and Allan (Carol); sons James (Shelly) and Michael Aylward, daughters Maureen (John) Woodcock and Kerri-Ann Aylward; granddaughters Samantha (Dennis) Sweeney, Meghan Aylward (Adrian) and Hannah Woodcock; grandsons Cole and Chase Aylward and Scott Cole; great-granddaughters Shae, Molly, Betty and Summer; great-grandson Logan; sister-in-law Linda Aylward, brother-in-law Doug MacFayden (Jane); sisters-in-law Sally MacFayden, Sandra (Marty) Sideen and Susie (Wayne) Foreman as well as many nieces and nephews. Mel was predeceased by his parents Robert and Marion, his first wife Betty, siblings Clyde, Dave, Bob, Gordon, Walter, Arnie and Bryan. Mel loved to work and loved what he did no matter what hat he wore; heavy duty mechanic, truck driver, heavy equipment operator, welder plus more. He loved to travel and drove truck all over Canada and the United States; trips to Hawaii and California to visit sister-in-law Susie. He was humbled and amazed driving through the California Redwoods with his trusty K9 buddy Sid at his side. So many wonderful adventures and memories. He loved to play cards (31) and crib with his brother-in-law, Marty (countless hours) or whoever was up for a game. He loved country music and had some favourites he played on the guitar. Mel was very smart, a ferocious reader with almost a photographic memory, loyal and loving with a quick and quirky sense of humour. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love forever. Cremation has taken place and the family will hold a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society.