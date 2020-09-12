In a life lived to its fullest, Theresa Crispino Welch most enjoyed presiding over a gathering of family and friends. Her infectious sense of humour and an encyclopedic memory for jokes ensured those were moments of joy. It is with great sadness that her family announces that Terry passed away Monday, Sept. 7 with her sons by her side. Terry was born in Fort William on March 29, 1931, to Paul and Jenny Crispino. Excluding brief interludes early in her marriage, and final five years in Midland, she spent her entire life in Thunder Bay. She attended St. Martin's Elementary School, Selkirk High School and business college, and punctuated her youth with a variety of activities she loved, particularly horseback riding, tennis, skating, downhill and cross-country skiing. She married Edward Welch in 1954, and after Edward's career took them to Brockville and Calgary, the couple returned and began their family in 1957. They loved to entertain: their home was regularly filled with friends for games of poker, bridge, or watching sports. More often, the house was awash in family members for tremendous, table-groaning meals created by the Crispino sisters. Terry was a fabulous cook, specializing in Italian and Chinese dishes (including thousands of egg rolls served to her boys' friends after a late Saturday night) and desserts. A voracious reader, Terry enjoyed spending quiet evenings at home in front of the fireplace with Ed and a book. Terry was also a lover of animals, and enjoyed the role of happy dog owner on many occasions. After Ed died in 1975, Terry later joined the Lakehead District Separate School Board in the assessment department and was instrumental in expanding enrolment in the system. She also soared in the role of family provider, helping her boys through a tough time and regaining direction in their lives. Through the difficult times, Terry was able to rely on her faith. A longtime parishioner of St. Agnes RC Church, Terry made countless friends there, and took great comfort from the camaraderie they provided. And in her final years, she enjoyed Midland's Tiffin House with her many new friends, who eagerly embraced her poker lessons and weekly games. Terry is survived by her sons Paul and his daughters Bryer (Cody and great-grandson Aiden), Sarah (Myke); Ted and his wife Maria and children Isabella and Nicholas; and Mark and his wife Kelly and daughters Taylor and Sydney; sisters Annette and Lorraine (George); brothers-in-law Alec Rezka and Laurie Welch; sisters-in-law Anne Welch and Janet Graham; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Ed, parents Paul and Jenny, sister Delores Rezka, daughter-in-law Jackie McLauchlin Welch; mother-in-law Janet Welch; brothers-in-law James and Donald Welch and John ‘Jugsy' Conrad; and sisters-in-law Jean Welch and Helen Kennedy. A service will be held in Thunder Bay some time in spring/summer of 2021. The family wishes to thank the staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital and Hospice Huronia for the compassionate, professional care provided in Terry's final days, which made the passage a smoother journey.