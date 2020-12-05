1/1
Theresa Lee (Terry) Dubowski
June 7, 1949 –
November 26, 2020

It is with saddened hearts we wish to announce the unexpected passing of Theresa Lee Dubowski. Survived by loving husband of 49 years, Donald Dubowski, beloved daughter Cheryl (Peter), cherished grandchildren (the loves of her life) Jackson Harty, Jenna Grace Harty, brothers Len (Sharyn) Andrechuk, Benn Andrechuk and her niece and nephews. Predeceased by her father and mother Stephen and Dorothy Andrechuk and numerous other relatives. You could always find Terry in her kitchen making her famous cabbage rolls and perogies. She was an excellent cook, always dreaming up tasty new recipes and loved to bake. Above all else nothing made her happier than spending time with her precious grandchildren, they were truly the lights of her life. Terry was a truly one of a kind lady with a zest for life and sense of humour like no other. She was the most loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Anyone who knew her will remember her with a chuckle and a smile. She left us all with many fond memories and will be truly missed and never forgotten. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Terry's life will take place at a later date. Donations to the TBRHSC Cardiac Unit would be appreciated.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
