|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Mrs. Theresa Vacca with family by her side on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Born February 4, 1943, she lived in Raith, Ontario. Theresa was a dear wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She loved her family and was proud of her children. She loved going for long rides with her husband and they would often pick berries, cones and firewood on their journeys.
Theresa will be greatly missed by Joe; her loving husband of 54 years. They would have celebrated their 55th anniversary on October 4th. Theresa would have celebrated this event with family and friends doing most of the cooking herself.
Theresa is survived by her husband Joe, sons Dean and Dan; daughter Alana (Carl); sisters Linda and Julie (Norman); brothers Daniel (Margaret) and Ronald (Frances); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents Wilfred Penassie and Amelia Penassie, son Preston “Boss”; daughter Jo-Ann and brother-in-law Sam.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Mr. Victor Pelletier, assisted by Maureen Pelletier. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Interment in Mountain View Cemetery will follow the service