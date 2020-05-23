

May 20, 1944 to May 19, 2020



It is with great sadness that the family of Theresa ‘Terry' Blatchford announce her passing on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 75, with her family by her side. Lovingly known as Grama Terry, she was born on May 20, 1944 in Radville, Sask., second youngest in a large family of thirteen children. During her school years at St. Oliver School, she was on the sports teams, choir, drama and other committees. She loved to attend the school dances and on Saturday nights she and her siblings would bring the dance party home. In 1965, Theresa and the Love of her Life, William ‘Willy' Blatchford moved to Port Arthur with plans to marry and start a family together. The two love birds married on Nov 27, 1965 at Our Lady of Loretto Church during one of the worst snow storms Thunder Bay has ever seen. They were blessed with their first daughter, Lisa, in Sept 1966 and the second, Lori, in Feb 1969. They purchased their one and only home in Current River in 1973.



Theresa worked full-time starting in 1965 at Cochrane Hardware than moved to the Port Arthur General Hospital in the early 70's. She started in the Purchasing department, dabbled a couple of years in the Pharmacy and finished her career in the X-Ray dept. She was very excited and ready to retire in 2000.



Theresa enjoyed bowling, Friday night card games at friends, bingo, reading, knitting, gardening and teaching the grandchildren how to play crib. Theresa was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Loretto Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was a proud member of the CWL since 1968. Terry cherished the friendships of those in her church community and often volunteered rides to elders and helped in the kitchen when called upon. She was a social butterfly and could be seen regularly at the Robin's Donuts in Current River, visiting friends from church as well as her besties Pauline and Linda.



Grama Terry held her family very close and dear to her heart. Early in her retirement, she started to watch all four grandchildren after school. She wouldn't call it babysitting but ‘quality time' with the grandchildren and cherished every minute later in life. A few years ago, her grandsons introduced her to the iPhone and were shocked at how quickly she became an expert at texting, Facetime and utilizing the ‘Emoji'. Not a day went by without a big heart or funny face popping up on your screen with a message, ‘Have a Great Day Love You'. Since many family members lived out of town this was another way our social butterfly could communicate with all her loved ones. Recently her main source of joy and entertainment was receiving videos of her great grandson Eastyn. At the age of four, he amazed her with his mannerisms, dancing ability and his passion for singing. She proudly shared these with her friends at coffee.



Theresa will forever be known as a wise, loving, generous, unique, strong and often comical human being. She was the most important person in our family and will be cherished and missed every day.



Theresa is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, William Blatchford, daughters Lisa Mollard, and Lori Norland (Chris Dunnigan), grandchildren Rae-Lynne Bonthron, Robbie Bonthron, Dylan Norland, great grandson Eastyn Diehl, brother Romeo Martin (Lorette), sister Irene Martin, and sister Denise Doud (Eldon). She was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Yvonne Martin, numerous brothers and sisters, grandson DJ Norland and son-in-law Trevor Mollard.



The Family would like to thank Jocelyn and staff at Robin's Donuts in Current River and the numerous doctors and nurses at the TBRH. Special Thank you to Dr. Kevin Miller for his compassion during the final days and tremendous support for the family.



Cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made in Theresa's memory to a charity of your choice.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Harbourview Funeral Centre.





