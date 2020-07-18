1/1
Therese Morissette
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Therese Morissette (nee Piché) is survived by children: DeeAnn Bodnar, John Morissette (Marusha), Pierre Morissette (Tess), Carole Whent (Richard), Joane Morissette and Lynn Morissette; grandchildren: Derek Hill (Jeanette), Susanne Johnson (Kelly), Tara Whent, Andrea Potter (Steve), Chantal Ghosh (Rishi); great-grandchildren: Hannah Hill, Brett Hill, Jared Johnson (Katie), Chloe Smith (Travis), Justin Whent, Ben Potter, Ronin Potter, Arianna Hill, Annika Cayanga, RJay Cayanga; great-great grandchildren: Scarlett Smith and Stella Johnson; siblings: Jean Paul Piché and Marguerite Papillon, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She leaves her devoted and beloved pets: Bandit, Lynda, Mr. Muffin and Jerry to mourn her. Therese was predeceased by her husband Roland Morissette and dear friend Benoit Cyr. Mom lived her life simply, humbly and with grace. She had an unshakable faith and she embodied a generousity of spirit and selflessness that was unparalleled. She had a keen sense of humour and wit; always a song in her heart and on her lips. Mom had a great love for all God's creatures. Mom cherished her family above all else and was always ready and willing to help those in need. She was a ray of sunshine with the sweetest smile for everyone. She was well loved by all who met her and she will not be easily forgotten. Due to her wishes, cremation will take place and no formal funeral will be held. She will be thought of and remembered by family and dear friends: Bernadette James, Catherine Martin, Monique and Suzanne Mercier. Special thanks to the support team who provided compassionate care and very special appreciation to Father Marco.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
