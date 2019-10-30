|
It is with heavy hearts and sadness that Therese Pasqualino, age 67, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 28, 2019. Therese was born in Fort William, Ontario on September 20, 1952 to Zofia and Jan Szymoniak. Therese was very giving, unselfish and supportive to her family, friends and all who knew her. One of her biggest passions was organizing, preparing and cooking for large family events. If there was a dinner outside of her home, she insisted on bringing something, even when told not to. This basically was a meal in itself. Her meals expressed that she was "Italian at heart" but her Asian cuisine was second to none! She looked forward to her shenanigans with her best friends Lynn and Doug to the states, where they enjoyed bingo. Summers were spent at camp with family and friends. She would toast the lake the second she arrived with a cooler or glass of wine before unpacking. She was a second mom to all of her own children's friends. She welcomed them into her home and made sure they were well fed and taken care of. Over the last year her brother John moved back to town to live with her. She loved his cooking, coffee, and conversations even though they were like the odd couple. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and Babchee. Therese was survived by her brother John, daughter Lina (Dan), son PJ (Amy), daughter Lorie (Kelly), daughter Samantha, sister Lynn (Doug), grandchildren Owen, Noah, Zachary, Brianna, Carter, Emily, Matthew, and Rosie. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at the TBRHSC and St. Joseph's hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to OurHeartsAtHome.ca. TO MY FAMILY & FRIENDS,
If I should ever leave you, whom I love,
Grieve not, nor speak of
me with tears.
But laugh and talk of me as if I were beside you there,
And when you hear a song,
a joke, a memory,
Please do not let the thought of me be sad,
for I am loving you all
just as I always have.
You have all touched my heart in ways that words can't be said,
There are so many things
I wanted to still do,
So many things to say and
do with all of you
Remember that I did not fear
It was just leaving you that was so hard to face,
We cannot know what is waiting for us beyond
but this I know,
I loved you so 'twas heaven was here with each and
every one of you!!!
Love Mom, Babchee,
Sister, Friend
