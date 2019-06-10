|
June 14, 1956 – June 6, 2019
Mr. Thomas Andrew Bushby, age 62 years, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Tom was born June 14, 1956 in Fort William, Ontario but the family lived in various towns across Ontario growing up. Tom met his best friend, Susan Munford in 1979 and they were married on August 9, 1986; they were partners in everything they did. Tom was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved camping. He had a passion for dirt track racing and took meticulous care of his home, his yard and most importantly Susan. Tom and Susan loved travelling and enjoyed numerous adventures throughout North America - with the exception of one crazy Christmas cruise to the Northern Caribbean with his big brother and family.
As a young man, Tom was always fascinated with electrics and pursued an education to become a maintenance electrician. He began his professional electrical career in the late 1970s at CanCar/Bombardier in Thunder Bay and retired in 2014 after more than 40 years of dedicated service. As a member of UNIFOR and IBEW Local 402, Tom was an electrician through and through; at their home on the Kaministiquia River, anything that could be wired or set to an electrical sensor or the latest fancy switch was done with precision. Tom liked to keep busy, tinkering with many projects at a time, as anyone who has seen his sheds and backyard would know.
Our family has lost one of the most intelligent, kindest, gentle-giant souls much too soon. For such a shy guy, he was never hesitant to express how he felt about his loved ones, and had one of the most authentic hearts a person could have.
Tom will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 33 years, Susan; brother Rod (Cheryl) Bushby, (nephew Andrew and niece Cydney); sisters-in-law Marion (Jody) Ahlstrom (nephew Rannon); Cindy Woodbeck (niece Stefani); Jo-Lynne (Roy) Dias (niece Jorja), parents-in-law Harold and Irene Munford (favourite card playing buddies), and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives, and countless dear friends and co-workers.
Predeceased by his parents Andrew and Bernice Bushby and younger brother Jamie.
A Celebration of Life for Tom will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Royal Canadian Legion Slovak Branch, 801 Atlantic Avenue, Thunder Bay. Dress is casual, your favourite fishing hat or race team jersey #42. Funeral arrangements are in care of WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.
The pickerel are smiling; they're safe to swim another day!
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.
