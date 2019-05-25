|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas (Tom) Begin, age 77, on April 19, 2019, with his wife Eileen and sister-in-law Cheryl by his side in St. Joseph's Hospice, following a second, and final, battle with cancer. Tom's quiet and gentle love of nature shone through with his gardening and flowering hanging baskets, in which he took great pride. Many hours were spent enjoying bird watching, with the chickadee being his favourite. Tom retired from Agricore Elevators (Viterra) after 35 years of service and made many lifelong friends. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by wife Eileen of 44 1/2 years, brother Ed (Shirley), sisters-in-law Cheryl, Darlene, Janet (Bob), Sue and Vicky, brothers-in-law Mickey, Larry, Leonard and Ron, as well as much-loved cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Tom is predeceased by his parents Adelord and Cecelia, in-laws George and Eila, his sister Joan, brothers Jimmy, Gordon and Paul, sister-in-law Sirkka, niece Kelli and nephew Jeffrey. A memorial service will be held on Tom's birthday, Friday, May 31, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 47 Walkover St at 1pm. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the TBRHSC (Cancer Clinic), Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.
