1931 – 2019
Tom Paul, aged 88, passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center, Saturday November 30th, 2019. He was the husband to his loving wife, Alvena. Together they shared 64 years of marriage.
Born on March 6th in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, he was the youngest of three brothers. He married his wife Alevna in 1955, while working at Bennet Electric in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Shortly thereafter they moved to Thunder Bay, Ontario, did a few short tours through various mills and mines in NW Ontario. Eventually returning to settle in Thunder Bay, working for Husky Oil, Great Lakes Paper and the Lakehead Board of Education as an Electrician until retirement in 1994.
Tom was a dedicated member of the Kakabeka Flying club and Masonic Lodge since the 1960s. He enjoyed various hobbies and was able to fix, build or rig up just about anything. Tom built his first family home in Stanley Park from the ground up in 1958. One of Tom's most impressive accomplishments was the building of a Jodel airplane that he completed in his basement in 1969. In and around that same time he bought land and completed the build of his family camp on Bolduc Bay of Dog Lake. Tom will be remembered for his hard work, commitment and dedication to all that he has done for his family and those who had the honor or knowing him.
He is survived by his wife Alvena (nee Ginter), daughter Cathy Hodgins, grandchildren Milissa Bryson (Andrew), Jennifer Paul (Colin), Jackson Wdowiak (Candice) and great grandchildren Oliver, Eila, Kaylin and Walker. Also survived by close family friend John Oles, as well as numerous friends and family members. He was predeceased by his parents, daughter Bonnie Wdowiak (nee Paul), as well as brothers Andy and Bill Paul.
Celebration of life is to be held at 2:00 Thursday December 5th at the Royal Canadian Slovak Legion Solarium. Private Interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Tom's name to the TBRHSC.