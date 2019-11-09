|
|
Mr. Thomas E. Richards, age 91 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on Nov. 2, 2019. Tom was born on July 2, 1928 and was raised in Great Village, N.S. He moved to Thunder Bay at a young age seeking out employment which led him to Great Lakes Forest Products. In the bush camps he worked with the horses to haul logs and then later in his career he drove truck until he retired, at age 65, for the same company. Tom is survived by sons Tom (Laura), Raymond, and grandchildren Ashley, Dana & Darcy, brother Keith (Brenda); sisters Bert, Dorothy, Elise, his special longtime friend Julie and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by mother Laura, father George & brothers Raymond and Ronald. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date in Nova Scotia. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to charity of choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com