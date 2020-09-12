It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Thomas (Tom) Edward Otway on September 8th, 2020 at the TBRHSC. Tom was born December 19th, 1962 in Fort William to Ron and Bernice Otway. He was employed by the city of Thunder Bay, and retired in May 2018, with 34 years of service. Tom had many passions in life, including camping, gardening and spending time with his family and friends. Tom's latest passion was riding his motorcycle, and he was proud to be the President of the Ontario North West Chapter of the Retreads Motorcycle Club. Tom was known for his quick wit and ability to have everybody in stitches. He was a kind, gentle soul who made new friends wherever he went. He had an infectious laugh and that sly smirk that we will miss dearly. Tom is survived by his wife of 24 years, Kathy Otway (MacDonald), daughters Alyssa Harwood (Jordan) and Alanah, son Allan, father Ron Otway (Marion), sister Debbie Otway-Seguin, in-laws Carolyn & Barry Warren, sister-in-laws Donna Ethier (Dale) and Lori Histed (George), brother-in-law Jim MacDonald, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Bernice Otway and by grandparents Olga & Roger Otway and Rhoda & Thomas Somerville. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the George Jeffrey Children's Centre. Cremation has taken place, and his ashes will go for one final ride in the upcoming Toys for Tots ride on Saturday, September 19th, driven by his friend and brother-in-law Jim MacDonald. As Tom did not want a traditional funeral, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Tom's family wishes to extend a very heartfelt 'Thank You' to all the incredible, compassionate doctors and nurses in the ER and ICU on Monday September 7th & 8th who worked tirelessly and did all they could to try and keep Tom with us.





"Those we love never truly leave us.

There are things that death cannot touch." Jack Thorne



