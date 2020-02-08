|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Thomas (Tom) Frank Beda announce he went home to the Lord on January 30th, 2020. Tom was born on October 16, 1941 to John and Rose Beda and raised in Fort William, Ontario. Tom started working at Great Lakes Forest Products (Resolute) in 1958 and retired with 38 years of service. Tom was a life member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 129, where he served as an executive member for many years. He also ran the fish and game club at the Legion for a number of years after his father passed away in 1980. Tom was responsible for the Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Fort William Gardens for many years and also served on the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Air Cadet League of Canada in Thunder Bay. Tom loved to fish, hunt and travel and did his very best to enjoy his 24 years of retirement, we should all be so lucky. Throughout his life he went on many adventures with his family and friends. He had some great memories in his younger years with his very good friend Jim Nicholas. Tom will be remembered as a fun loving guy who was kind and caring to all. His pride and joy were his sons Len and Jason and his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by them all. He will also be missed by his Angel Kelli who never left Popsie's side, and his dear friend / right hand man / coffee buddy, Bill Otway who was with him through thick and thin. Tom is survived by his wife Margaret, two sons, Leonard (Kelli) of Thunder Bay, Jason (Tracey) Winnipeg, his grandchildren Taneshia, Hunter, Dawson Beda of Thunder Bay, Spencer and Alexis Beda of Winnipeg, grandsons: Will Perozak (Ottawa) and Christopher Perozak of Thunder Bay. He is also survived by his brothers Robert Beda (Eva) Vancouver and Brian Beda (Michelle) Surrey BC, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and bunch of very special friends that he considered family. Tom was preceded by his father Jack (JOHN) Beda, mother Rose, brothers Jackie, Jerry, and Michael. As per Tom's request, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held on February 15th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church 664 Red River Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Father Victor Gagne, officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. If friends so desire donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Of Thunder Bay, the of Thunder Bay or a charity of your choice.Online condolences
