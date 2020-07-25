Proud to have served in WWII with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada (Princess Louise's), age 95 years, resident of Thunder Bay Ontario, passed away peacefully at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center on July 10, 2020. Born on June 10, 1925 in Grenfell, Saskatchewan.



He was employed as a Stationary Engineer, as well as being a man of many trades, and known as "the man who made it work". Retired in 1990, but continued on with many projects, and took on any challenges handed to him.



Enjoyed family gatherings with friends, barbecuing and fall corn roasts. He also enjoyed travelling across the country and returning to his roots in Saskatchewan. When not on the road he enjoyed his hobby farm, loving and caring for many animals, and a large garden, and on Saturday mornings there was the coffee time where all who entered would enjoy a coffee or two to go with his homemade bread. On the odd occasion there would be his world famous homemade butter tarts, and pancakes for his grandchildren when they could be there.



He was a long standing member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 225, Kakabeka Falls. Also a member of Pinegrove United Church.



Tom is survived by his son Albert (Frances), daughters Bev (Brian), Phyllis (Bill), and daughter in law Brenda. Grandchildren Laura, David, Charleen, Patricia, Jennifer, Richelle, Kristy and their spouses, as well as Tami, Teressa and Kris. Sixteen great grandchildren, Shawn, Daniel, Tristen, Rebecca, Dylan, Nathanial, Sabastian, Kierra, Ashlyn, Trenton, Massie, Daniel, Adley, Isabel, Isiah, and Mason, plus one great great granddaughter Arianna. Many other relatives and dear friends in England, Germany, and Norway; including all the provinces across Canada specifically British Columbia and Nova Scotia, and cities Toronto and Ottawa. As well as many special friends here; namely Bert and Eve Holmes, and Len Arnone.



He was predeceased by his wife Audrey, son Don, Grandchildren Leisa and Daniel. Parents Albert and Clara, four brothers, Albert, Cliff, Phill, Percy and one sister Clara, and their spouses. Many relatives in England and his favourite cousin Jean (John).



A memorial service will be held for family and friends on August 10, 2020 at 10am at Sunset Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Martin Lord officiating. There will also be the last post by the Kakabeka Legion; to honour his military service. Followed by a celebration of life with a light lunch from 1 to 3 pm at 1025 Gratton Road. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Thunder Bay Therapeutic Riding Association, The Humane Society and The Heart and Stroke, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.



A very special Thank You goes to the Nursing staff on floor 3B of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center, for their wonderful care of Tom during his last days with us.





Online condolences may be made through

www.nwfainc.com