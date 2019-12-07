Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Oliver Road Rec Centre
563 Oliver Road
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Clason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas George Clason


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas George Clason Obituary


Mar. 27, 1968 - Nov. 22, 2019
With broken hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Tom Clason. Tom was born in Port Arthur and attended Holy Cross, EQ Jennings and Gron Morgan Schools, Tom was last employed with Bombardier and previously in construction as a labourer in Thunder Bay and Alberta. Tom loved his dog Rocky, he enjoyed camping and fishing with his friends. Tom had a heart of gold and loved being with his family. He was a fun loving guy. He will be missed by many. Tom will be forever in our hearts. Tom is survived by his dog Rocky and son David Boyer, mother Marguerite Dampier, brothers Chip, Rick (Renelda), Tim and sister Susan (Enzo) Menei and step-siblings Len (Chris) Mike, Cathy (Blaine) Cain and Lori (Dave) Robertson and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends Lynn, Ray, Dan, Al, Austin and many more. Tom is predeceased by his father Lawrence Clason, brother Bill Clason, nephew Matthew Clason, Enzo (Junior) Menei and step-dad Dennis Cain and Cindy Jaleel. Celebration of Tom's life will be held on Monday, December 9th from 1-3pm at Oliver Road Rec Centre, 563 Oliver Road. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -