Thomas Gordon Graham, age 81 years, resident of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.



Tom was born in Fort William, Ontario to parents Edna and Charles Graham; he received his education at local elementary and high schools. Tom was employed at Great Lakes Paper Company (now Resolute Forest Products) retiring as Kraft Mill Shift Superintendent after thirty-seven years of service. His main interests were fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, and visiting the casino. He loved dogs and hockey.



Tom is survived by wife Lillian, son Bradley, daughter Dawn, grandson Devon, and siblings Marjorie Laderoute, Nora (Enso) DeLorenzi, Earle (Annette) Graham, Cheryl (George) Mycroft, sister-in-law Arlene Graham as well as many nieces and nephews and other extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Elsie (David) Dean, brothers Doug (Natalie), and Don and brother-in-law Merdie Laderoute.



The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor for their attentive care and support for Tom these past few years.



Due to COVID restrictions a private family burial will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery.



Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or charity of their choice.



On line condolences at:

www.jenkens-funeral.ca

