Thomas Hosegood
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Thomas Garry Hosegood on August 16, 2020 with family by his side. Garry was a boss machine tender for 39 years at Great Lake Paper Mill and president of the union for many years. He also owned White Fish General Store for 23 years and loved his property on Arrow Lake. Garry loved going hunting in the fall and spending time with family and friends. He loved cruises and traveling. Garry will be sadly missed by his loving wife Caroline, son James (Traci), daughter Cyndy (Stephen), stepchildren Lori (Red), Wendy (Dave), David (Judy), along with his 10 grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful nurses and doctors on 1A and ICU at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for their care. He was predeceased by parents Thomas and Ida Mae and partner Bev. As per Garry's wishes cremation has taken place and his ashes will rest on Arrow Lake.

Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
August 19, 2020
James & Cyndy & family, deepest condolences on the loss of your father. Thinking of you in this time, may he rest peacefully.
Michael Carroll
Friend
August 19, 2020
To all of the Hosegood family. Please accept my deepest condolences for the loss of Gary. It was a great pleasure knowing & working with Gary all those years on the paper machines. I will always remember the the time when Gary & I had our talk behind #1 paper machine. He made me the man I am today. My lip still stings a little. We both went through cancer treatments together & we would always talk about the good times we had together. Gary you made me a better man & I thank you for that! I'm going to miss you buddy, but you will always be in my thoughts. I'm truly saddened by your passing. Until we meet again my friend.
Brett & Shereen Cowie
Coworker
