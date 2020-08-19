Thomas Hosegood

1/1
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Thomas Garry Hosegood on August 16, 2020 with family by his side. Garry was a boss machine tender for 39 years at Great Lake Paper Mill and president of the union for many years. He also owned White Fish General Store for 23 years and loved his property on Arrow Lake. Garry loved going hunting in the fall and spending time with family and friends. He loved cruises and traveling. Garry will be sadly missed by his loving wife Caroline, son James (Traci), daughter Cyndy (Stephen), stepchildren Lori (Red), Wendy (Dave), David (Judy), along with his 10 grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful nurses and doctors on 1A and ICU at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for their care. He was predeceased by parents Thomas and Ida Mae and partner Bev. As per Garry's wishes cremation has taken place and his ashes will rest on Arrow Lake.