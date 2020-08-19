Thomas Hosegood

To all of the Hosegood family. Please accept my deepest condolences for the loss of Gary. It was a great pleasure knowing & working with Gary all those years on the paper machines. I will always remember the the time when Gary & I had our talk behind #1 paper machine. He made me the man I am today. My lip still stings a little. We both went through cancer treatments together & we would always talk about the good times we had together. Gary you made me a better man & I thank you for that! I'm going to miss you buddy, but you will always be in my thoughts. I'm truly saddened by your passing. Until we meet again my friend.

Brett & Shereen Cowie

Coworker