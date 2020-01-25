|
1942 ~ 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas (Sonny) Joseph Kruzel announce his sudden passing on January 14, 2020. Thomas was born January 25, 1942, to Helen (Furick) and Thomas Kruzel in Fort William, Ontario.
Tom was very dedicated to providing for his family, working long hours starting at the elevators during the day to bartending at “The West Hotel” in the evenings. In the late 1960s, Tom worked as a pipefitter in the construction field, working on many jobs in Northwestern Ontario. Tom then began his career at Bombardier working in the pipe shop where he retired at the age of 65. He was very union orientated and was a shop steward for many years.
Tom met the love of his life, Sheila, while playing a slow pitch baseball game in 1959. They were married on February 1st, 1964, and together they had 4 children. Tom's passions in life were music (playing the harmonica), hunting, fishing, the outdoors, playing fastball, curling, golf, basketball, hockey and camping with his family. He also enjoyed travelling to Southern Ontario to visit with family.
Tom is survived by his sister June Watson and brother Kenny Kruzel (Shirley), brother-in-law Ted Syrek, and his favorite Aunt, Theresa Furick; sons Jeffrey (Courtney and Finley), Tommy (Kristin) and daughter Christine (Patrick). Tom's greatest love was his grandchildren; Matthew, Brandon, Juliana (Aaron), Kirsten, Alexandra, Dylan, Jara, Joshua, Elizabeth, and Teagan, as well as many other nieces, nephews, and cousins in his large extended family.
Predeceased by his loving wife Sheila (only 8 short months ago), and the greatest loss of his life that occurred in October 1985, his son Ryan Lee Peter who passed away at the tender age of 6, parents Thomas and Helen, sister Eleanor Syrek, and brother-in-law Tony Watson.
Please join the family for a funeral service on Saturday, February 1st at 1 pm at St. Agnes Church – 1019 Brown St, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Unifor Hall Local 1075 – 112 Gore St W. If family and friends so desire, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or any charity of your choice.
Thomas Kruzel will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
